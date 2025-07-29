Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

