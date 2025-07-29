Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.
About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.