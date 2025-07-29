Financial Comparison: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) versus LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) and LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LIZHI has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonos and LIZHI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 1 2 0 2.25 LIZHI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sonos presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Sonos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than LIZHI.

This table compares Sonos and LIZHI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.52 billion 0.90 -$38.15 million ($0.59) -19.39 LIZHI $278.36 million 0.09 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

LIZHI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and LIZHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -4.74% -15.00% -7.20% LIZHI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of LIZHI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sonos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LIZHI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About LIZHI

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

