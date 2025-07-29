Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This represents a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,121. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $210.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

