Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) vs. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Financial Review

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dai Nippon Printing and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 106.57%. Given 3D Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and 3D Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $9.57 billion 0.86 $730.51 million $0.80 9.76 3D Systems $440.12 million 0.55 -$255.59 million ($2.09) -0.85

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dai Nippon Printing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -64.06% -43.70% -15.07%

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats 3D Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

