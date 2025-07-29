Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,342,000 after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

