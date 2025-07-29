Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,950 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 116.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 6.04. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

