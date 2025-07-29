Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

GPN opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after buying an additional 179,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 301,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,823,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

