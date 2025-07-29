Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $116.70

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $39,222,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.