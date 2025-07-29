Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.