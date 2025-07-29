Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,000 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.97% of CPI Aerostructures worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bond E. Carey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,688.96. This trade represents a 4.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Report on CVU

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

CPI Aerostructures Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.