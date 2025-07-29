Royce & Associates LP Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.42 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

