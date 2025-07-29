Royce & Associates LP Invests $2 Million in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.12% of REV Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,842,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

