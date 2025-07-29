Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $46.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,047,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,428,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

