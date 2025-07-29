Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $83.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.11.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
