Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $23.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Beta Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,048.67. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $80,845.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $10,799,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

