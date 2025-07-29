Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAP. Jones Trading downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 71.2%

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 869,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,992,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 7,194,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

