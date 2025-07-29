PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

NYSE PHIN opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,810,000 after purchasing an additional 535,222 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,067,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,717,000 after purchasing an additional 650,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,520,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

