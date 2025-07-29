HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HUBS stock opened at $559.71 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.15 and a 200-day moving average of $625.14.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 80,552.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,280,000 after buying an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

