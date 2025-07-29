Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $807.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $773.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

