Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Down 2.4%

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

FER stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ferrovial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 513,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ferrovial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Ferrovial by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

