Wall Street Zen Upgrades Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Health In Tech to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Health In Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ HIT opened at $1.64 on Friday. Health In Tech has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

