Wall Street Zen Downgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,965.80. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 2,093.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 72,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.