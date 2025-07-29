MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 429.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.