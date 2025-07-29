Wall Street Zen Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESQ

Esquire Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $97.24 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $106.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.26 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.