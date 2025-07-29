Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Flex has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,421.43. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,347.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after acquiring an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,006,000 after purchasing an additional 361,049 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

