Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,585.75. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

