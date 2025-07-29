Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 2.0%

BWMN opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 million, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,489.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,024 shares of company stock valued at $162,514. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

