Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Cineverse Stock Down 0.5%

CNVS opened at $5.78 on Friday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Cineverse had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.

Institutional Trading of Cineverse

Cineverse Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

