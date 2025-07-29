Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,694 shares of company stock worth $3,144,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.