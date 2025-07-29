Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BELFB. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 5.8%

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

