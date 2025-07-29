Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $409.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 11.1%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

