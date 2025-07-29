Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,879,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Qiagen by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.