Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Regional Management Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE RM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 45.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 6,160 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $187,202.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,162.47. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 12,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $359,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,016,236 shares in the company, valued at $28,657,855.20. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,082 shares of company stock worth $1,022,745 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Regional Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,899.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

