Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 632,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

