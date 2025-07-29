UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

UiPath Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $559,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,045,797.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,117 shares of company stock worth $10,952,894. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 163,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $140,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 152,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

