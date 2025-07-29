Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of PSO opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

