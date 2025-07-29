PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PETS
PetMed Express Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other PetMed Express news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,132.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,342,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,232.65. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,484 shares of company stock worth $194,898. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PetMed Express
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.