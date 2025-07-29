PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a P/E ratio of 355.36 and a beta of 0.78.

In other PetMed Express news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,132.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,342,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,232.65. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,484 shares of company stock worth $194,898. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

