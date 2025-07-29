Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $554,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,354.67. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $199,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $189,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

