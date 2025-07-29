Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.5%

NGVT opened at $45.73 on Friday. Ingevity has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

