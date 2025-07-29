Wall Street Zen Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Shares of SITE opened at $131.41 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

