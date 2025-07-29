TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.0%

TRU stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

