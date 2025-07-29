Wall Street Zen Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.3%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

