Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.4% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 14,879,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 134,705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 804.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

