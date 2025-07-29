Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-4.00 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.90 EPS.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fortive has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

