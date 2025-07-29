Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.7%
ODFL opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
