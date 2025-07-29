Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $663.10 million for the quarter.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.29 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

