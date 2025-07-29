Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $36.22 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

