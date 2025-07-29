Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $170.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.