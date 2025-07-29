Wall Street Zen Downgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

ALG stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average is $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

