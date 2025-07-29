Maze Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Maze Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 30th. Maze Therapeutics had issued 8,750,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MAZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20. Maze Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,874,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,460,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,373,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,561,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

